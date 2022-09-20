scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu: Woman hacks ward member to death near Tambaram, police probe on

On Monday afternoon, Esther had invited to her house, locked him inside, and later hacked him to death and fled, said the police.

A 36-year-old bootlegger is on the run after she allegedly killed a ward member at Naduveerapattu Panchayat near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu Monday, said the police Tuesday.

mil nadu poliAccording to the police, the accused identified as Lokeshwari alias Esther, and deceased Sathish, 31, belong to the same party. The accused had been buying liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shop and had been selling it illegally in the neighbourhood.

On Monday afternoon, Esther had invited to her house, locked him inside, and later hacked him to death and fled, said the police. They added Esther killed Sathish over a personal issue.

Onlookers alerted the Somangalam police who rushed to the spot. The police said a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:27:39 am
