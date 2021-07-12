Tamil Nadu: 40-year-old woman allegedly abducted, gangraped at lodge near Palani Murugan temple

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a three-member gang at a lodge near the Palani Murugan temple in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident reportedly took place on June 19. The victim, along with her husband, had travelled to Palani to offer prayers at the temple.

When the couple attempted to file a complaint at the Palani Adivaram police station, the local officials allegedly refused to register an FIR. After the victim returned to Kerala, where the family was employed, she narrated the ordeal to the management at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur. The local police were intimated and the matter was raised to higher-ups.

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant wrote a letter to his TN counterpart requesting an inquiry into the matter. When indianexpress.com contacted the Palani Adivaram police, they refused to comment.

But Dindigul SP Ravali Priya told reporters that strict action will be initiated against Palani Adivaram officials if they were found guilty of not taking the victim’s complaint as alleged.

“We have registered cases under section 376D, 365 of the IPC. We have transferred the case from Adivaram police station to the All Women Police station. The investigation is taking place under a women officer. To collect the CCTV footage and to verify the timelines they have mentioned, to carry out CDR analysis and to record the statement of the eyewitnesses, three special teams have been formed,” she said.

As per reports, the police are questioning the lodge owner and other staff present at the time of the incident. The police are also planning to send a team to Kerala to take the statement of the victim and her husband.

A senior police officer from Kannur said an FIR has been registered here and the case details would be handed over to the TN police.

PMK leader Dr Ramadoss took to social media saying Tamil Nadu should hang its head in shame for not being able to provide protection to women at places of pilgrimage.