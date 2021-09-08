Tamil Nadu: Woman found lying dead on Aviniashi Road, cops launch probe

A woman was found lying dead on the arterial Aviniashi Road at Chinniyampalayam town in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

By the time the Coimbatore Traffic Investigation Wing (East) was alerted and cops arrived at the scene, the body was already in a mangled state, having been run over by several vehicles. Cops later sent the body for postmortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

CCTV footage from the area later showed the body of the woman being dragged by a Scorpio at around 5.44 am. The footage suggests that the body might have been thrown out of the vehicle. However, there is no confirmation on this as of now and cops are trying to ascertain the details of the incident.

The Traffic Investigation Wing alerted the Peelamedu Police, which registered a case under Section 174 and formed two special teams to investigate.

The Peelamedu Police are yet to identify the woman as her face has been disfigured completely. Cops said that they are gathering details of women who have gone missing in Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur in the past few days.

According to sources, the woman is believed to be in her 60s.

Initial probe has revealed that the Scorpio, which dragged her body, is from Tiruvallur. Probe is underway and cops are trying to gather more details.