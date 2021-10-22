Tamil Nadu: Woman dies after falling off bus, case registered

Kuruvikulam police have registered a case in the wake of the death of a 45-year-old woman who fell off a moving minibus near Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district Wednesday. The woman, identified as Mageshwari, was a resident of Ramalingapuram and was returning home from Kazhugumalai after purchasing items for her daughter’s wedding.

CCTV footage from the bus shows the woman getting up from her seat as her stop approaches, and holding on to the railing. Within seconds, she loses her balance and is thrown off the vehicle to the road. The bus was immediately halted and the passengers and bus conductor rushed to the woman’s rescue.

Kuruvikulam Inspector S Shanmugavadivu told indianexpress.com that they have booked the bus driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

Maheshwari reportedly suffered a serious head injury and was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital. The hospital staff then directed the family members to take her to Palayamkottai Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.