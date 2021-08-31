scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Woman dies after acid attack by husband in Salem

Revathi was attacked by her husband at the old bus stand in Salem. The police arrested her husband Yesudas, who was on the run, on Tuesday.

August 31, 2021 6:58:39 pm
The woman, who suffered 70 percent burns to her body, died on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old woman, Revathi, succumbed to severe burns from an alleged acid attack by her husband at the old bus stand in Salem on Monday evening. The police arrested her husband Yesudas (52), who was on the run, on Tuesday.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Salem ADCP M Kummaraja said, “Revathi was married to Yesudas for 22 years. She had been living at her mother’s home in Namakkal with three children for the last six months due to family issues with Yesudas.” Revathi had reportedly decided to divorce Yesudas and was taking the legal steps for the process.

On Monday, Revathi went to the Salem Town All Women Police Station along with her mother for an inquiry related to a complaint by her husband’s family. She told the police that she was not willing to live with her husband anymore despite the police urging her to rethink her decision considering the future of their children. After completing the formalities at the police station, Revathi and her mother returned to the bus stand.

While they were waiting for the bus, Yesudas came there and hurled acid at Revathi, and fled. She was immediately taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. As per reports, she suffered 70 per cent burns to her body and her mother too burned her hands. Revathi died on Tuesday.

The police booked Yesudas under IPC sections 498 (b), 307, 326 (b), 302 and nabbed him from a hideout in Karur.

