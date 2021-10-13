Tamil Nadu: With only 1 vote, BJP functionary contesting as independent invites ridicule

A BJP youth wing leader who contested as an independent candidate in the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls at Kurudampalayam panchayat in Coimbatore district got only one vote, triggering ridicule.

Even though D Karthik was contesting for ward councillor not as a BJP candidate, the party was also the butt of the jokes on social media with #Single_Vote_BJP, #onevote trending on Twitter.

Chennai Live | Follow latest news and updates

Some claimed that even the family members of the candidate did not vote for him as he was part of the BJP. However, Karthik soon issued a clarification to the media saying that his family members had votes in ward 4 and he contested in ward 9 of the panchayat. He said reports about his family members not voting for him are not true and that would be lodging complaints against those who are spreading false campaigns against him.

“I am the vice-president of Coimbatore (North) BJP youth wing. I just took a chance in the polls. Due to family circumstances, I wasn’t able to campaign properly and hence people in that ward didn’t know that I was contesting in the polls. I have secured one vote and I consider that itself as a victory. Next time I will contest in ward 4, do groundwork, will emerge victorious and bring laurels to my party,” he said.

Also Read | DMK set to sweep rural polls in 9 TN districts

As per the reports, ward 9 of the Kurudampalayam panchayat has around 1,551 voters of which 913 voted in the polls.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai said people should understand that he is an independent candidate who holds a position in BJP. Annamalai said he spoke to the candidate and assured him that he would be allowed to contest in BJP’s lotus symbol in the next election. Karthik contested in ‘car’ symbol this time.

Meanwhile, The ruling DMK and its alliance are set to register a sweeping victory in rural local body elections held in nine districts. With a little more than 70 per cent of votes counted till late Tuesday evening, DMK was leading in nearly 1,100 seats of the total 1,381 panchayat union wards and all of the 140 district panchayat wards, indicating a likely victory of the ruling alliance. Votes were being counted at 74 counting centres under CCTV surveillance from Tuesday morning.