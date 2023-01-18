Culture & sports: Jallikattu ends in Tamil Nadu after a grand four-day show

For the last four days, Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district was busy organising and witnessing the famous ‘Jallikattu’ or the bull taming sport. Men clad in bright t-shirts and trousers waited for the bulls to enter the area through ‘Vadivasal’ or the entrance. Once the bulls bounded in to the area, the men confronted them by holding their hump to tame them.

In a few instances, the men won over the bulls. However, the bulls were no lesser either and many outwitted the men and bagged prizes at the end of the day.

Jallikattu is usually organised for four days in parts of interior Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Pudukottai and Trichy. While the event in Madurai is the one people often look forward too, the other districts too conduct the event in a grand manner. This year the events started on January 14 and ended on January 17. In Madurai, the sport was organised in Aviniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur.

This year, the sporting ground that was filled with sand, coir and hay to ensure safety, had close to 5000 people as spectators, including a few foreign tourists. As many as 825 bulls and 303 tamers took part in the game which began by 7.30 am and went on till 5.10 am.

Poovanthi Abi Sithar of Sivaganga district won the first prize by dominating 26 bulls. He was given a brand new car on behalf of Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was also given a milch cow. Similarly, the star bull that dodged bull tamers altogether won the first prize of a car and a cow for its owner from Pudukkottai — Kaikkurichi Tamilselvan.

During the Alanganallur Jallikattu, close to 53 men were injured, including spectators. The event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Tuesday morning.

Jallikattu in Palamedu

On day two of the Pongal festivities Jallikattu in Palamedu kicked off with huge enthusiasm and fervour. The Palamedu jallikattu is the second high-profile competition in the district.

Nearly, 860 bulls were released from the Vadivasal at Palamedu where 335 tamers participated Wednesday.

A participant Arvind raj was gored to death by a bull during the game. Meanwhile in Pudukottai’s Jallikattu, a spectator was gored to death. CM Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and expressed his condolences.

At least 34 people sustained injuries at the event held at Palamedu.

Aviniyapuram Jallikattu

The first event of the 2023 Pongal season was held at Avaniyapuram on Sunday coinciding with first day of the harvest festival — Thai Pongal. The event left about 75 people injured. Nearly 20 among them were provided with advanced trauma care and life support, according to PTI.

As many as 737 bulls were released at the Avaniyapuram bull, taming event which saw the participation of 257 bull tamers who had provided RT-PCR negative reports and also a certificate that they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

State Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy flagged off the Jallikattu in the presence of Madurai district collector S Aneesh Sekhar.

Tamilarasan of Chinnapatti, who tamed 23 bulls, was adjudged the best tamer and was presented the first prize of the chief minister’s car. Mani of Palamedu, who tamed 19 bulls, won the second prize – a two-wheeler.

The owner of the best bull that evaded all the tamers was given a car as prize while the owner of the second winner took home a cow.

Other sporting events in Tamil Nadu

Apart from Jallikattu, like every year, this year, too, Tamil Nadu witnessed Reckla race, horse cart race and Manjivirattu.

While the Reckla race in Sivaganga and horse cart race in Managiri were flagged off by Karti Chidambaram, the sporting events happened smoothly with no major injuries or deaths. However, during the Manjivirattu event in Pudukottai, two men died after the a ferocious bull attacked them.

Unlike Jallikattu, Manjivirattu is a game where the players chase bulls in the sporting arena. Often, gifts are tied to the bull.