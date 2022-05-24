Tamil Nadu: 1,000 kg of meat, meant for wedding biryani, seized by food safety officials

Tamil Nadu’s Food Safety Department Monday seized 800 kg of mutton and 200 kg of chicken that had been bought from a slaughter house in Karnataka’s Mandya district to feed a wedding party in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. The meat had been bought by popular restaurant RR Biryani via food aggregator Zomato.

Dr Satheesh Kumar, the designated officer for Food Safety in Chennai, said the department inspected the meat based on a complaint filed by the management of RR Biryani.

Dr Kumar said some 3,600 kg of meat had been supplied directly in Mannargudi. When the caterers started cooking it, they experienced a foul smell and the meat didn’t cook properly. They immediately stopped and raised a complaint with the management of the restaurant. Of the total 3,600 kg supplied, the meat which hadn’t been cooked yet — totalling 1,000 kg — was sent by the management to the restaurant’s central kitchen in Guindy, Chennai.

Dr Kumar told reporters Monday, “When we inspected the meat, we found it was spoiled even though it was transported in a freezer truck. We have stopped this meat getting transferred to other places. We will send samples of the meat to a laboratory for testing as well as to Veterinary Hospital to research its quality.”

The officer told IndianExpress.com Zomato hasn’t responded to the complaint yet.

“We have seized all the bills, we will investigate this thoroughly. We will investigate the incident with the restaurant management, and even the truck personnel who transported the meat. We will check details of the slaughter house in Mandya from where the meat was transferred. The meat was packed on May 20 and was delivered on May 23,” Dr Kumar added.