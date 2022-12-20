scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely over next four days

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, it is expected to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur in some areas.

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, it is expected to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. (Representational/PTI)

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region over the next four days.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, on Monday a low-pressure area persists over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It was noted that it is likely to move west-northwestwards slowly towards Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours.

According to the forecast, from Tuesday to December 22, light to moderate rain is likely in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area. On December 23 and December 24, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places over the same region.

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, it is expected to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas with the maximum temperature likely to be around 29-30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature expected to settle around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:39:44 pm
