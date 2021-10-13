Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Heavy rainfall likely in various districts for next four days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, IMD said. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas in Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 ̊C and 26 ̊C respectively.

The department said that for the next 48 hours, strong wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned above.

Here is the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next four days, according to IMD Chennai:

October 13, 2021 (Wednesday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Erode and Dharmapuri districts. Thunderstorm with Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over south Tamilnadu,” it said.

October 14, 2021 (Thursday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Delta districts. Thunderstorm with Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over south Tamilnadu.

October 15, 2021 (Friday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Cuddalore, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Delta districts. Thunderstorm with Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north

Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamilnadu.

October 16, 2021 (Saturday): Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Thunderstorm with Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamilnadu.

Local forecast for Chennai city and its neighbourhood:

For next 24 HRS: The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 ̊C and 26 ̊C respectively.

For next 48 HRS: The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 ̊C and 26 ̊C respectively.