Tamil Nadu waives fee of those admitted to professional courses under 7.5% quota for govt school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Monday announced that the state government will absorb the education, hostel and counselling fees of candidates admitted to professional courses under the 7.5 per cent quota set aside for government school students.

At an event organised at Anna University, Stalin handed over allotment letters to 50 candidates who have been admitted to various engineering courses under the quota.

“Your dream of becoming an engineering graduate is going to be fulfilled today. I know the struggles you would have faced to reach this place. Your parents have made a lot of sacrifices to send you here. You should make use of the opportunity. Many of you could become entrepreneurs. Approach everything from a scientific point of view. Students from rural areas should join higher education institutions in the city. The DMK government has implemented various schemes to enable this whenever we were in power,” Stalin said.

During the previous Assembly session, the DMK government enacted a law to provide 7.5 per cent reservation in professional courses to students who have studied in government schools from Class VI to XII.

Remarking that the current period should be known as the golden era of higher and technical education, Stalin said around 10,000 students would benefit from this announcement in the engineering stream alone in the current academic year. In addition, around 350 students will be admitted to other professional courses including agriculture, fisheries and law.