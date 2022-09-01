Two electrocuted, three injured during Ganesh Chathurthi procession in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar

At least two people were electrocuted and three injured during a Ganesh Chathurthi procession late Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, said the police Thursday.

Those who died in the accident after the chariot came in contact with an electric transformer at Sokanathan Puthur near Rajapalayam have been identified as K Marumuthu, 35, and S Muneeswaran, 24. District Collector J Meghanath Reddy said the injured are undergoing treatment at the Sivagiri government hospital.

According to officials, the accident happened around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when they returned to the area after the procession was completed.

Officials at the Seithur police station said devotees were carrying the idols on a sapparam (chariot) and taking out the procession since Wednesday evening and that it was completed around 9.45 pm.

“Usually, devotees place the idols from the spot they start and immerse them the next morning. The sapparam came in contact with a transformer. Two people got electrocuted and three were injured as well,” the police said.