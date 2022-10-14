Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli fan murders friend for talking ill of RCB, held

A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, police said.

He was later remanded in judicial custody.

The deceased identified as P Vignesh, 24, and the accused S Dharmaraj, both avid cricket fans, hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district. Vignesh, who had completed ITI, was awaiting a job visa to fly to Singapore, police said.

According to the Keelapalur police, Vignesh, a Rohit Sharma fan, and Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were apparently discussing cricket in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur, on Tuesday night.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

Vignesh’s body was spotted the next morning by a group of workers who were on their way to the SIDCO factory, and they alerted the local police.

The police sent Vignesh’s body to the government hospital in Ariyalur for autopsy. A case has been registered.