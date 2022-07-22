Tamil Nadu villagers dump items stolen from school during student death protest

Residents of Kaniyamoor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district who had taken away some items from a private school during violent protests last week over a student’s death have left the items on nearby streets fearing legal action.

Violence that erupted after the Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide left several people including senior police officers injured as protesters ransacked the residential school. Close to 15 buses including police buses were set on fire by the protesters.

While investigating teams formed by the state government are working to find out who stole the chairs, tables, ceiling fans, water purifiers and kitchen items like grinders from the school, the authorities urged the residents a few days ago to return the items and warned them of police action.

Through Tandora, the #Kallakurichi police department has urged the locals to return the items they had taken from a private school during the protest on July 17 or face stringent action. pic.twitter.com/TjCAmZ5KfC — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) July 20, 2022

In the past two days, according to officials, the residents of the village near Chinnasalem were found leaving the items on nearby streets at night and early in the morning.

An official of the Chinnasalem police station told indianexpress.com that the items thus found had been kept together at one place. The official also said it was after close to 300 people were arrested over the July 17 vandalism that village elders advised the residents to return the stolen items.

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders for the area under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till July 31. A case was registered leading to the arrests of the school principal, correspondent, secretary and two teachers. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department.