scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Tamil Nadu villagers dump items stolen from school during student death protest

Violence erupted after a Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide as protesters ransacked the residential school in Kallakurichi district.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 22, 2022 4:15:20 pm
In the past two days, according to officials, the residents of the village near Chinnasalem were found leaving the items on nearby streets at night and early in the morning.(Photo courtesy: @BaskarPandiyan3/Twitter)

Residents of Kaniyamoor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district who had taken away some items from a private school during violent protests last week over a student’s death have left the items on nearby streets fearing legal action.

Violence that erupted after the Class 12 girl allegedly died by suicide left several people including senior police officers injured as protesters ransacked the residential school. Close to 15 buses including police buses were set on fire by the protesters.

Also Read |Kallakurichi school girl death: SC rejects father’s plea to choose doctor for second autopsy

While investigating teams formed by the state government are working to find out who stole the chairs, tables, ceiling fans, water purifiers and kitchen items like grinders from the school, the authorities urged the residents a few days ago to return the items and warned them of police action.

In the past two days, according to officials, the residents of the village near Chinnasalem were found leaving the items on nearby streets at night and early in the morning.

Don't Miss |Kallakurichi student death: School was running hostel without a license

An official of the Chinnasalem police station told indianexpress.com that the items thus found had been kept together at one place. The official also said it was after close to 300 people were arrested over the July 17 vandalism that village elders advised the residents to return the stolen items.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders for the area under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till July 31. A case was registered leading to the arrests of the school principal, correspondent, secretary and two teachers. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
The Gray Man review

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement