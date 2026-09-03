Vijay’s new push: New Secretariat, Olympic hub and motor racing city

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced three major projects: a new Legislative Assembly and Secretariat complex, an Olympic City in Chennai and a Motor Sports City in the state.

Making the three announcements in the Assembly under Rule 110, Vijay said the new Secretariat complex would cover 20 lakh square feet and cost an estimated Rs 1,200 crore. It would bring the Assembly and all government departments into one integrated complex, designed to meet Tamil Nadu’s needs for the next 100 years and provide world-class public administration infrastructure.

The complex would have fire-safety systems, access for people with disabilities, green-building standards, adequate parking, conference halls, public-service centres and modern facilities for officers. “It is imperative to establish an integrated new Secretariat complex for Tamil Nadu’s future administrative growth and efficient administration,” he said.