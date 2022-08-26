scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 govt officers for bribery

The VAO of Kothattai in Cuddalore district demanded and received the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, who had applied for name transfer in the patta document of his land.

During the proceedings, the accused government servants are arrested when they receive the bribe from complainants. (Representational image)

A village administrative officer (VAO) and revenue inspector (RI) were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

In Tiruvallur district, the revenue inspector sought and took Rs 2,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing his application seeking death certificate of his grandfather. In the DVAC parlance, such arrests are often described as ‘trap proceedings.’

During the proceedings, the accused government servants are arrested when they receive the bribe from complainants.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:45:21 am
