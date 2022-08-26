Tamil Nadu: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 govt officers for bribery

A village administrative officer (VAO) and revenue inspector (RI) were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

The VAO of Kothattai in Cuddalore district demanded and received the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, who had applied for name transfer in the patta document of his land.

In Tiruvallur district, the revenue inspector sought and took Rs 2,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing his application seeking death certificate of his grandfather. In the DVAC parlance, such arrests are often described as ‘trap proceedings.’

During the proceedings, the accused government servants are arrested when they receive the bribe from complainants.