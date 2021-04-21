Vellore: Woman allegedly takes her life after losing children, father in fire tragedy

A 33-year-old woman, who lost her children and father in a fire accident recently, allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district.

The deceased has been identified as Vidhya, 33. After she went missing, her mother informed the neighbours and upon searching the area, they found her body on a railway track. Jolapettai Railway Police reached the spot and sent her body to a government hospital for postmortem.

As per the local reports, Vidhya is separated from her husband and had been living in her father’s house.

Her actions were allegedly prompted by an accident where she lost her father, Mohan Reddy (55), and two children, Thejas (8) and Dhanush (6). The incident took place on Sunday, April 18, at a firecracker shop located near the Latheri bus stop which was owned by Vidhya’s father. The shop caught fire when one potential buyer asked the shop owner to demonstrate one of the crackers before purchasing.

Fire service personnel from Katpadi and Gudiyatham stations reached the spot to doze off the flames. However, the shop owner and children died in the accident. Their bodies were sent to the government hospital in Adukkamparai for postmortem. Three flower shops and more than 10 two-wheelers parked near the shop were completely destroyed in the accident.

District collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar visited the spot and conducted further inquiries.

A firecracker store near Latheri bus stop (KV Kuppam block) in Vellore caught fire. Three people including the owner of the store feared dead, more than 10 vehicles parked near the store damaged. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/mzOrdbEEEh — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 18, 2021

Addressing the reporters on Sunday, the district collector had said the administration will take the necessary steps to provide financial aid to the family of the deceased. He said a set of guidelines have been issued to the revenue, police, and fire department personnel. The firecracker shops have been requested to immediately dispose of the crackers which may cause heavy damage.

He further said that children and other non-related personnel should not be allowed inside the firecracker shop. The officials have been asked to do sudden inspections of the firecracker stores in the district to check whether the shop owners are following all the safety guidelines issued by the government, he said.

State Health Department Suicide Helpline Number – 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050