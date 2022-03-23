Tamil Nadu: Women allegedly raped by five men including juveniles in Vellore; 4 held

A woman was allegedly gangraped by a group of five, including two minors, in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district last week. Of the five accused, two men have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The juveniles have also been held.

According to a police complaint filed on Tuesday, the incident took place on March 17 as the victim was returning to her place of work, a hospital, at around 1 am after watching a movie with a friend. The duo boarded an autorickshaw, which they were told was a “share auto” and already had five men in it.

The police quoted the victim as saying the driver, instead of dropping them back at the hospital, took a different route before driving to a secluded location.

The woman and her friend were allegedly threatened by the gang, and robbed of all their belongings, including mobile phones, 40,000 in cash and two sovereigns of gold.

Five men, including two juveniles, then allegedly took turns to rape the woman.

An inquiry has been initiated into the complaint based on the orders of S Rajesh Kannan, the Superintendent of Police, Vellore. A special team has been formed under Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ravichandran to nab the perpetrators.

Three of the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, while the juveniles have been booked under Section 21 of the Juvenile Justice Act.