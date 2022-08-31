scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Tamil Nadu: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan urges CM Stalin to curb violence against Dalits

Citing NCRB data, MP Thol Thirumavalavan pointed out that the number of cases related to atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu were going up and alleged that the Tamil Nadu police were lethargic in conducting investigation into cases related to violence against Dalits.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan (Facebook/TholThirumavalavan)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan has issued a statement, urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to take measures to curb violence committed against Dalits in the state.

Thirumavalavan’s statement on Tuesday comes in the wake of data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2021. As per the statement, while 1,144 cases related to atrocities against Dalits were recorded in 2019, the numbers rose to 1,274 cases in 2020 and 1,377 in 2021. During the AIADMK government’s rule, atrocities against Dalits happened with the support of the government, and this should not continue in the DMK regime, Thirumavalavan said.

He pointed out that 53 Dalits were killed in Tamil Nadu last year and the state ranked seventh in the country with respect to cases of atrocities against Dalits in 2021.

Citing NCRB data, Thirumavalavan said, when it comes to violence and discrimination against Dalit women, Tamil Nadu ranks higher. He noted that data showed that 123 Dalit women were raped in 2020 and among them, 88 women were below 18 years of age. Tamil Nadu ranked fifth in the country with respect to atrocities committed against Dalit girl children and in 2021, 123 Dalit women were raped and among them, 89 were children, he said.

Thirumavalavan also pointed out that the NCRB report showed that the Tamil Nadu police have been lethargic in conducting investigation into cases related to violence against Dalits. While 694 such cases were not investigated in 2020, 825 were not looked into in 2021, he said. In 40 per cent of the registered cases, the chargesheet was not filed, he further said, adding that 186 cases were closed by the police, citing misinformation and lack of sufficient evidence.

“The NCRB report states that the police department’s lethargic attitude is the reason behind the increase in atrocities against Dalits. The chief minister should take cognisance of the report and take required measures. We request the chief minister to make Tamil Nadu a state where there are no atrocities committed against Dalits,” Thirumavalavan said.

