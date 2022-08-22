Tamil Nadu: VCK lodges complaint against associate professor over ‘caste remarks’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner Monday, against the head of the department (HOD) of a government college in Chennai for allegedly making casteist remarks.

According to a complaint submitted by advocate P Selvam Senjudar of the VCK, the head of the Tamil department of one of the oldest institutions in Chennai made casteist remarks while she was speaking to a student over the phone.

A purported audio clip of the associate professor enquiring about the community backgrounds of students and claiming that members of a certain community are creating problems was shared widely on social media.

According to a source, the professor spoke to the student a month ago and the audio clip has surfaced recently on social media. The college administration decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the complaints of a few students against the senior faculty member, the source added.

The advocate in his complaint has urged the city police commissioner to book the HOD under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, advocate Selvam said they came to know about the audio clip Saturday and they lodged a complaint Monday. He claimed that police officials have assured him that they will initiate action against the professor.