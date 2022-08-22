scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu: VCK lodges complaint against associate professor over ‘caste remarks’

A purported audio clip of the associate professor enquiring about the community backgrounds of students and claiming that members of a certain community are creating problems was shared widely on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, advocate Selvam said they came to know about the audio clip Saturday and they lodged a complaint Monday.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner Monday, against the head of the department (HOD) of a government college in Chennai for allegedly making casteist remarks.

According to a complaint submitted by advocate P Selvam Senjudar of the VCK, the head of the Tamil department of one of the oldest institutions in Chennai made casteist remarks while she was speaking to a student over the phone.

According to a source, the professor spoke to the student a month ago and the audio clip has surfaced recently on social media. The college administration decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the complaints of a few students against the senior faculty member, the source added.

Other Reads |Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD

The advocate in his complaint has urged the city police commissioner to book the HOD under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:12:41 pm
