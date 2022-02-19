TN urban polls: BJP polling agent objects to woman voting with hijab on, removed from Madurai booth

A polling agent of the BJP was removed from a polling booth in Madurai on Saturday after he objected to a woman wearing a hijab while voting. In a video that was shared widely on social media, the man claimed that the woman’s face was not visible while voting.

The incident disrupted polling for some time at ward no. 8 in Al Ameen High School, Melur municipality.

The booth in-charge of the BJP who raised the objection was identified as Girirajan. Officials in the video are seen informing him that they were able to verify the identity of the woman and that there was no need to question her. However, the man refused to pay heed.

“I cannot accept this. How can I cross verify the person wearing hijab with the photos in this (voters) list? I will definitely raise this issue, irregularity is taking place here,” the man was heard shouting in the video.

The booth agents of other parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, soon intervened and as per the direction of the polling officer, Girirajan was removed from the polling booth and another BJP member was appointed as in-charge.

Addressing reporters, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said he has informed the matter to the concerned district collector and they will initiate necessary action. “It is their freedom. Ours is a secular country, it has been said in our Constitution itself. The district collector will conduct a probe and send the report,” he said.