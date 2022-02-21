Tamil Nadu urban polls: More than 7,000 police personnel to be deployed at counting centres in Chennai

Around 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerate will be deployed during the counting of votes for the urban local body polls Tuesday.

“The counting of votes will begin at 8am tomorrow but we have instructed the officials to arrive at the counting centres between 5am and 6am for preliminary arrangements. The candidates and counting agents have been instructed to reach the area around 7am. They will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the counting centres. The strong room will be opened in the presence of candidates and the chief agent. The ballot votes will be segregated ward-wise in the presence of an assistant returning officer (ARO) and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be brought to the specific tables by the officials at 8:30am. The results will be announced through loudspeakers as soon as the counting process for a ward gets completed,” Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

Each hall will have three micro observers, three AROs as well as block observers. This apart, IAS officers will monitor the counting process. A three-tier security will also be deployed at the counting centres. Masks have been made mandatory for those required to enter the halls, the official said.

Bedi added that a total of 14,000 postal ballots were dispatched for the civic polls.

Meanwhile, repolling at two centres was conducted smoothly Monday. Booth 1174 AV in Ward 51 in Washermenpet recorded 28.9 per cent polling, while Booth 5059 AV in Ward 179 in Odadikuppam-Besant Nagar reported 47.36 per cent voter turnout, Bedi said.