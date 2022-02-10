Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Meetings permitted, rallies banned

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for parties and candidates ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls, allowing them to conduct meetings but banning any form of rallies on account of Covid-19 curbs.

Candidates can undertake door-to-door campaigning with a maximum of 20 people. Other than the printed poll promise notices, candidates are not allowed to carry any flag, a placard, or any statues. All the campaigning should be carried out between 8 am and 8 pm.

Indoor meetings can be conducted with a maximum attendance of 50 per cent of the capacity of halls and for open venues a maximum of 30 per cent of the capacity. Prior consent has to be obtained from the polling officers.

In Chennai, 136 places have been identified by the Greater Chennai Corporation to conduct public meetings. Candidates can check the allowed areas in the 15 zones at the civic body’s website.

The TNSEC has warned of strict action against those who fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

The urban local body polls will take place on February 19 in a single phase. A total of 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. The counting of votes will take place on February 22.