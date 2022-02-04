Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Chennai Corporation beefs up security in sensitive polling booths

The Greater Chennai Corporation will intensify security arrangements in sensitive polling booths ahead of the urban local body polls. As per the release from the civic body, of the 5,794 polling booths in the 200 wards in the city, 1,061 have been identified as vulnerable and 182 as critical.

Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said there would be web-streaming of polling at sensitive booths and they would also be equipped with CCTV and a micro-observer. Further, a sub-inspector would be deployed in these booths.

Also read | TN Urban Local Body Elections 2022: Everything you need to know

In the 15 zones in the city, around 61.18 lakh eligible voters will vote to elect 200 councillors. The corporation is taking measures to create more awareness and achieve 100 per cent polling. Around 45 flying squads are currently operating in the city to for surveillance and enforce the model code of conduct.

The police are carrying out intense checks across the city to look out for vehicles carrying large sums of cash or expensive items without appropriate documents or bills.

Around 18,000 police officers would be on duty to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling in the city.

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls will be held on February 19 and the results will be out on February 22. Friday was the last day to file nominations.