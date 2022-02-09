Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Over 57,000 candidates to fight for 12,607 posts

The state urban local body polls are all set to take place in the next 10 days on February 19 in a single phase. While the nomination process began on January 28, it concluded on February 4. The forms were scrutinised on February 5 and a total of 57,778 candidates will be contesting for the 12,607 posts across the state.

As per a statement by the state election commission, a total of 74,383 candidates had filed their papers to contest in the 12,826 posts across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

For the 1,374 posts in the corporations, the election commission received a total of 14,701 nominations. For the 3,843 posts in municipalities, 23,354 nominations were filed and for town panchayats, 36,328 nominations were filed for the 7,609 posts.

A total of 2,062 forms were rejected on various grounds. As many as 14,324 forms were withdrawn and 218 candidates were elected unopposed. The ward 8 of the Kanadukathan town panchayat in Sivaganga district will be without a councillor as there were no nominations.

The election will take place on February 19 from 7 am till 6 pm. Voters with Covid-19 infections or those who experience any symptoms can exercise their franchise in the last hour of the polling. The counting of votes will take place on February 22. The newly-elected members would be taking their oath on March 2.

The indirect polls for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman, Vice-Chairman would take place on March 4.

Meanwhile, the state election commission has announced that TASMAC, the state-run liquor shops, would remain closed from 10 am on February 17 till midnight on February 19 (poll day) and February 22 as well.