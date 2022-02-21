Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to start at 8 am tomorrow

Election ballot boxes are kept safe and sealed in a strong room in front of Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner Charusree and officials, in Thoothukudi, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls Results LIVE: The results of the recently held urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of the votes will take place at 268 centres across the state. On Monday, the State Election Commissioner, V Palanikumar, conducted a virtual meeting with the polling officials and briefed them on the counting procedures.

According to the election commission, the counting will begin with postal votes at 8 am. After this, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), kept in strong rooms, will be brought to the counting hall after the seal is removed in the presence of candidates and booth agents of parties. In Chennai, the counting of votes will take place at one centre in each of the 15 zones.

Elections to over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were held on Saturday. The final voter turnout on Saturday was recorded at 60.7%. Following complaints of booth capturing and other irregularities, the State Election Commission ordered a re-polling on Monday in seven polling booths across Chennai, Madurai, Ariyalur and Tiruvannamalai districts.