Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to start at 8 am tomorrow

Monday, February 21, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
February 21, 2022 9:37:00 pm
Election ballot boxes are kept safe and sealed in a strong room in front of Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner Charusree and officials, in Thoothukudi, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls Results LIVE: The results of the recently held urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of the votes will take place at 268 centres across the state. On Monday, the State Election Commissioner, V Palanikumar, conducted a virtual meeting with the polling officials and briefed them on the counting procedures.

According to the election commission, the counting will begin with postal votes at 8 am. After this, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), kept in strong rooms, will be brought to the counting hall after the seal is removed in the presence of candidates and booth agents of parties. In Chennai, the counting of votes will take place at one centre in each of the 15 zones.

Elections to over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were held on Saturday. The final voter turnout on Saturday was recorded at 60.7%. Following complaints of booth capturing and other irregularities, the State Election Commission ordered a re-polling on Monday in seven polling booths across Chennai, Madurai, Ariyalur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting to start at 8 am tomorrow; Follow live updates here.

Among the corporations, Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59%, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98%. Karur topped the list with 75.84% of the voters exercising their franchise. Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri recorded the highest polling at 81.37%, and Karur at 86.43% recorded the highest turnout among town panchayats. Overall, 52.22% of votes were polled in corporations, 68.22% in municipalities and 74.68% in town panchayats.

After a gap of over 10 years, the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held on February 19. Major political parties which were in fray included the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. Back in 2011, the AIADMK had won a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls. Though the tenure of the officials ended in 2016, the elections for local bodies didn’t happen due to several legal issues. Different parties had filed cases over a variety of concerns, including law and order problems, inadequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes, and allegation that the polls were announced in a hurried manner without giving enough time for Opposition parties to make preparations.

