Friday, February 18, 2022
Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News: Voting tomorrow, over 1 lakh personnel to be deployed for security

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News, Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls Today News Updates, Local Body Election Updates, 18 February: As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies. The voting will take place tomorrow.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 18, 2022 10:00:31 am
DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin waves at the people, during a campaign for the party candidates contesting in the local body elections, in Madurai, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: The high-decibel campaigning for the urban civic polls witnessed in ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19. The no-holds-barred campaign during the last 10 days ended at 6 pm across Tamil Nadu. As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies. However, a variation is likely considering the death of candidates in some wards.

On February 19, the day of voting for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, nearly 1 lakh police personnel would be deployed in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the state police said in Chennai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, A Romanian national who made headlines campaigning for the DMK ahead of the urban local body polls has received a notice to appear before the Bureau of Immigration over the alleged violation of visa rules. Also, a 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack in Erode on Thursday, officials said.

Live Blog

Live: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls Today news, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Today News: Campaign ends, voting to take place tomorrow; 31,000 vulnerable stations identified; Nearly 1 Lakh police personnel to be deployed during voting tomorrow; Follow latest updates here.

09:38 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Tamil Nadu civic polls: Another DMK candidate dies of heart attack in Erode

A 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack here on Thursday, officials said. Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy, a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district’s Bhavani taluk, died due to a sudden heart attack. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, Azhagesan filed his nomination for the ward and his candidature was also accepted. Read more

09:16 (IST)18 Feb 2022
😷 Covid-19 cases slide further in Tamil Nadu: 1,252 infections and six deaths today

Tamil Nadu logged 1,252 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths on Thursday. The new cases took the total caseload to 34,41,783 while death the toll reached to 37,962. With 4,768 discharges, the active cases stood at 23,772. In the past 24 hours, 83,861 samples were tested.

At 36,184, daily infections hit the peak in May last year, prompting the government to toughen restrictions to contain the virus’s spread. Cases have begun to drop since February this year. According to the PTI news agency, the state saw 7,524 on February 5 and it fell to 3,971 on February 9 and further to 1,634 on February 14. In the past two days, 1,325 and 1,310 cases were recorded. Read more

09:00 (IST)18 Feb 2022
09:00 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections Live News:

During a campaign led by DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Selvapuram area of Thondamuthur. (Twitter/@UdhayStalin)

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that state Chief Minister M K Stalin has given his consent for the formation of a separate Press Council for Tamil Nadu, as directed by the court earlier.

While passing orders on a writ petition from one S Sekaran, who claimed himself as a journalist and levelled various allegations against the then Inspector General of Police (Idol Theft Wing-CID) A G Pon Manickavel, a division bench headed by Justice N Kirubakaran (since retired) on August 19, 2021, among other things, had directed the government to form a separate body to regulate the media-persons, in addition to the Press Council of India in New Delhi.

READ | CM Stalin has given consent for forming State Press Council, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC

READ | Covid-19 cases slide further in Tamil Nadu: 1,252 infections and six deaths today

With the highly anticipated Tamil Nadu urban local body polls scheduled to take place on February 19, candidates across political parties have been campaigning in full force for the last few weeks.

While the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic might have caused difficulties for parties to organise mega campaign rallies and meetings, that did not stop them from finding ways to reach out to their voters. What stood out the most was how candidates and political parties across Tamil Nadu employed digital and social media platforms to connect and communicate with the voters.

READ | Memes, videos and WhatsApp groups, candidates ramp up digital campaigning ahead of Tamil Nadu civic polls

