Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News: Voting tomorrow, over 1 lakh personnel to be deployed for security

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin waves at the people, during a campaign for the party candidates contesting in the local body elections, in Madurai, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: The high-decibel campaigning for the urban civic polls witnessed in ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19. The no-holds-barred campaign during the last 10 days ended at 6 pm across Tamil Nadu. As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies. However, a variation is likely considering the death of candidates in some wards.

On February 19, the day of voting for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, nearly 1 lakh police personnel would be deployed in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the state police said in Chennai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, A Romanian national who made headlines campaigning for the DMK ahead of the urban local body polls has received a notice to appear before the Bureau of Immigration over the alleged violation of visa rules. Also, a 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack in Erode on Thursday, officials said.