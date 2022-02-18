Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News: Voting tomorrow, over 1 lakh personnel to be deployed for security

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: The high-decibel campaigning for the urban civic polls witnessed in ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19. The no-holds-barred campaign during the last 10 days ended at 6 pm across Tamil Nadu. As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies. However, a variation is likely considering the death of candidates in some wards.
On February 19, the day of voting for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, nearly 1 lakh police personnel would be deployed in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the state police said in Chennai on Thursday.
Meanwhile, A Romanian national who made headlines campaigning for the DMK ahead of the urban local body polls has received a notice to appear before the Bureau of Immigration over the alleged violation of visa rules. Also, a 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack in Erode on Thursday, officials said.
A 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack here on Thursday, officials said. Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy, a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district’s Bhavani taluk, died due to a sudden heart attack. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.
According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, Azhagesan filed his nomination for the ward and his candidature was also accepted. Read more
Tamil Nadu logged 1,252 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths on Thursday. The new cases took the total caseload to 34,41,783 while death the toll reached to 37,962. With 4,768 discharges, the active cases stood at 23,772. In the past 24 hours, 83,861 samples were tested.
At 36,184, daily infections hit the peak in May last year, prompting the government to toughen restrictions to contain the virus’s spread. Cases have begun to drop since February this year. According to the PTI news agency, the state saw 7,524 on February 5 and it fell to 3,971 on February 9 and further to 1,634 on February 14. In the past two days, 1,325 and 1,310 cases were recorded. Read more
