TN urban body polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Tuesday

Counting of votes for the recently concluded urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu will take place Tuesday at 268 centres across the state. State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar conducted a virtual meeting with the polling officials on Monday and briefed them on the counting procedures.

As per the election commission, the counting will begin with postal votes at 8 am. Once this is done, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) kept in strong rooms will be brought to the counting hall after the seal is removed in the presence of candidates and concerned booth agents of parties.

Candidates as well as booth agents have to be fully vaccinated or should produce a negative Covid certificate to be allowed inside the counting centre. Three-tier security will be in place at all counting centres besides CCTV surveillance. As per the directions of the EC, as many as 1,700 state-owned TASMAC liquor outlets will remain closed on Tuesday owing to the counting of votes.

In Chennai, the counting of votes will take place at one centre in each of the 15 zones.

Elections were held to choose representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats on Saturday. Following complaints of booth capturing and other irregularities, the State Election Commission ordered a repolling on Monday in seven polling booths across Chennai, Madurai, Ariyalur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Barring the seven booths, voting was largely uneventful across the state. In Dharmapuri, a bus driver halted a routine trip and asked passengers to spare him ten minutes so he could cast his vote, while another voter flew down to Kancheepuram from abroad to exercise his franchise, drawing much appreciation.

The final voter turnout on Saturday was recorded at 60.7%. Among the corporations, Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59%, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98%. Karur topped the list with 75.84% of the voters exercising their franchise.

Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri recorded the highest polling at 81.37%, and Karur at 86.43% recorded the highest turnout among town panchayats. Overall, 52.22% of votes were polled in corporations, 68.22% in municipalities and 74.68% in town panchayats.

A polling agent of the BJP was arrested after he objected to a woman wearing a hijab while voting at a polling booth in Madurai on Saturday. In a viral video, the agent Girinandhan (40) was seen saying that the woman’s face was not visible while voting. The incident disrupted polling for some time at ward no 8 in Al Ameen High School, Melur municipality. Polling officers removed Girinandhan from the booth. He was later booked under IPC sections including 295 A (acts intended to outrage feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).

Members of the DMK and AIADMK engaged in physical altercations in some areas, accusing each other of bribing voters with cash and other gifts.

A visually challenged assistant professor of English in Chennai alleged that polling officials did not provide people like him a Braille sheet containing information on candidates and symbols to enable them to make an independent choice.