Tamil Nadu universities put up good show in Swachh Campus survey

A total of seven universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu have made it to the third annual Swachhata Ranking Award.

Sri Krishna Arts and Science College in Coimbatore district was ranked first among residential colleges under the University Grants Commission (UGC) for environmental hygiene. While PSG College of Arts and Sciences in Coimbatore secured the third position, Vivekanandha College of Arts and Sciences for Women (Autonomous) in Namakkal district got the fifth spot.

On the other hand, SRM Institute of Science & Technology in Chennai was ranked first among residential universities under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). While Vellore Institute of Technology in Vellore district secured the second rank, B S Abdur Rahman Institute of Science & Technology in Chennai clinched the fifth rank.

Rounding up the list of colleges from the state is Kongu Engineering College in Perundurai town, which was ranked fifth among residential colleges under the AICTE.

The award process is undertaken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development every year to promote environmental hygiene in the Higher Education System. The awards, which were conferred on December 3, were given after ranking the institutions based on hygiene parameters such as student-toilet ratio, hostel hygiene, hostel kitchen hygiene, availability of water, water conservation measures, campus greenery, administrative responsibility for hygiene etc.

The survey is carried out every year to encourage colleges and universities to improve hygiene on campus and undertake activities in hygiene off campus in villages and towns surrounding the institutions.

