Tamil Nadu: Two people shot dead in ‘encounter’ in Chengalpattu

The accused were being probed for the murder of two people in the district on Thursday night.

In an alleged encounter, the Chengalpattu police Friday shot dead two people in connection with a double murder that took place in the district.

Chengalpattu SP P Aravindhan told the media that when the cops attempted to arrest the accused, they hurled country-made bombs and attacked the policeman with weapons. In self defence, the police shot them dead, he said.

According to the Chengalpattu town police, around 07.00 pm Thursday, the accused followed Karthik aka Appu (35) to a tea shop near an old bus terminal and hurled a country made bomb at him and attacked him with machetes. They later entered the residence of one of his relatives, Mahesh (22), and hacked him to death, the police said.

The police said the deceased and the attackers had many pending cases against them, and the act was seen as a result of previous enmity.

Karthik was a resident of KK Street, while Mahesh lived on Mettu street.

The two incidents had happened within a short interval, triggered tension across the district.

After a case was registered, special teams were formed to nab the accused. They had searched for the accused in neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, etc.

Based on a tip-off, the police made their way to the Thirupulivanam forest area early Friday morning, where the alleged encounter took place.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh and Moideen. Their bodies were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Two police officers were injured in the incident, and are undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

SP Aravindhan said two more people had been detained, and further investigation is underway.