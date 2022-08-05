Tamil Nadu: Two more held in girl’s suicide case

Police on Thursday said they have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged suicide of 17-year-old girl student of a school here in November last year.

A teacher of the school was arrested under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) Act for the alleged sexual assault based on a letter purportedly written by the Plus-two student who subsequently hanged herself, the police said.

The case became sensational with many political parties staging demonstrations demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Since the letter mentioned also two more names, the police said they arrested Sultan, a former employee of a mosque, and Mohan Raj, the father of dead girl’s friend, both her neighbours.

The two were produced before a court and remanded in custody, the police said