Tamil Nadu: Two journalists test positive as cases soar to 1,477

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 105 confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 1,477. Two journalists working for the vernacular press, a police officer posted at the Madras High Court and two doctors working at the general hospital in Chennai were among those who tested positive on Sunday.

“A reporter working for a Tamil daily and a production team member with a Tamil news channel have tested positive for coronavirus. Both are in stable condition,” said a senior health official. The health department on Sunday was in a containment mission tracing their contacts in the locality they lived in Chennai.

Also, a 58-year-old doctor, who used to work in a private hospital in the city, died in Chennai due to Covid-19. According to officials of the health department, the doctor had a medical condition that worsened the crisis. “He was tested positive and his condition wasn’t stable on Sunday,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the government said Chief Minister E Palaniswami had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday evening. During the conversation, the statement said the Chief Minister had demanded more rapid test kits from the Centre and that the Prime Minister promised to send them.

Presently, some 21,381 people are in home quarantines across the state. The state has tested a total of 40,876 samples including 5840 samples tested on Sunday, almost a maximum capacity sample testing with 31 labs across the state.

