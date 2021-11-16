scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Two injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

Police said the explosion took place around 3 pm at the ground floor of the building.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: November 16, 2021 2:42:32 pm
As many as 40 fire and rescue personnel from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, local police are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Two persons were injured and several feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed following an explosion of a stock of firecrackers and chemicals, at Nehruji Nagar near Sivakasi, on Monday.

Police said the explosion took place around 3 pm at the ground floor of the building.

According to the police, the owner of the house, Ramanathan, was initially manufacturing cardboard tubes used for production of fancy crackers at his house and later started illegally manufacturing crackers. Police further said firecrackers and the chemical used for manufacturing them were stocked up in the house and their quantity is yet to be ascertained.

Those injured have been identified as Manoj Kumar (24) and Vel Murugan (38), who are currently undergoing treatment at the Sivakasi Government Hospital. They have reportedly sustained nearly 30 per cent burn injuries.

“We will know the details of those trapped inside the building only after removing the debris completely. Three JCBs are currently deployed for the rescue work. We have registered a case against Ramanathan, who is absconding,” the Sivakasi police said.

Kannan, the fire officer on the spot, told Indianexpress.com said there were minor explosions at the building due to the chemicals this morning as well, which is one of the reasons for delaying the rescue operation. He said they were yet to identify the kind of chemicals present inside the building.

“We carried out the rescue operation till 8 pm Monday and resumed at 6 am today (Tuesday). Some people said three women who were working in the house are trapped, we will get to know the total number of casualties only after the rescue operation gets over,” he added.

As many as 40 fire and rescue personnel from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, local police are currently involved in the rescue operation.

