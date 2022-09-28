Tamil Nadu: Two held for damaging car windshield of Hindu Munnani functionary

The Coimbatore police Tuesday arrested two people who were allegedly involved in damaging the windshield of a car belonging to Hindu Munnani functionary at Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

According to police, Tamilselvan, 24, and Hariharan, 25, also hailing from Mettupalayam, were arrested after analysing the surveillance cameras and call detail records (CDR).

Based on the complaint of V Harish, 21, an office-bearer of Hindu Munnani, the police registered a case on Monday and formed five special teams to nab the accused.

Coimbatore SP V Badrinayanan told reporters that the attackers also belonged to Hindu Munnani and had enmity with Harish over placing lord Ganesh idols during the Vinayakar Chathurthi celebrations.

The duo was later remanded in judicial custody, the officer said.

“We will initiate stringent action against anyone indulging in such attacks. The Molotov cocktail attacks in Coimbatore started on September 21 and since September 22, close to 1,400 state police personnel are full-time on ground to prevent any untoward incident. We have put 58 temporary check-posts and we are securing each city in Coimbatore district. Security has been tightened in all the sensitive areas like party offices, religious centres and other places. Two DSPs have been appointed for each sub-division and the cops are working on shift-basis with a sole intention to prevent any further attacks and maintain the law and order in the city,” Badrinayanan said.

The officer urged the public not to panic and they are taking every possible measure to maintain peace in the city.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said in a statement Tuesday that in addition to 14 arrests in 11 cases, nine more people have been arrested in four cases in connection with the series of Molotov cocktail attacks on the premises of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across Tamil Nadu.