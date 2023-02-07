scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran’s party opts out of Erode by-poll race

Dhinakaran’s party had named Sivaprashant as its candidate and he even filed his nomination last Friday.

On Tuesday, Dhinakaran in a statement noted that as per the recommendation of the party’s high command, they have decided not to contest the by-poll. (File)
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran’s party opts out of Erode by-poll race
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran Tuesday announced that his party will not contest in the Erode (East) Assembly by-poll. He added that they have taken the decision as the Election Commission (EC) did not allow them to use the pressure cooker symbol on which the party had contested previous polls.

Dhinakaran’s party had named Sivaprashant as its candidate and he even filed his nomination last Friday.

On Tuesday, Dhinakaran in a statement noted that as per the recommendation of the party’s high command, they have decided not to contest the by-poll.

“With Lok Sabha polls set to take place in less than a year, contesting under a new symbol will create unnecessary confusion. We will face the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls with our victorious pressure cooker symbol,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

The by-poll, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, is scheduled to take place on February 27.

With Congress nominee EVKS Elangovan contesting on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the NDA alliance comprising the AIADMK, the BJP, and the Tamil Maanila Congress has nominated former AIADMK MLA KS Thenaarasu as its candidate.

More from Chennai

Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Captain Vijayakant’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) are the other players in the by-poll.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 22:15 IST
Next Story

Nana Patole: Maharashtra Congress firebrand in eye of Thorat storm, no stranger to controversy

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close