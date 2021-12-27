scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Truck collides with bus in Coimbatore district, seven injured

The CCTV footage of the accident showed that the truck hit the bus while taking a turn. The windshield of the bus got completely damaged in the accident.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
December 27, 2021 8:23:58 pm
Police said that seven persons received minor injuries, but there were no casualties in the incident.

A truck collided with a government bus in Alangombu near Sirumugai town in Coimbatore on Monday. The police said that the bus was traveling towards Sathyamangalam from Mettupalayam, when it was hit by the truck.

The video of the accident was shared widely on social media. The police said they have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver. An official said the driver has not been arrested yet as he is also undergoing treatment at a hospital.

