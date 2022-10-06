scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning in Tamil Nadu

The boys had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said.

Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, officials said.

The boys had rice mixed with ‘rasam’ and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said.

As all of them were admitted to a private hospital and were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

However, three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning.

More from Chennai

Stringent action will be taken against the home — Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute — if found guilty after the inquiry, he said.
Police are investigating and inquiring the persons running the home

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:53:12 pm
Next Story

These three things can cause bloating, find out what they are

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement