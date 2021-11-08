Tamil Nadu tribal girl, who fought ‘long battle’ for community certificate, scores above NEET cut-off for STs

For generations, those living in Nanjappanur, a tribal hamlet near Rottigoundanur in Tamil Nadu, worked as farmhands. All that is going to change soon as Sangavi Muniyappan, a 20-year-old Malasar tribal student, cracked NEET in her second attempt scoring 202 marks, well above the cut-off score for unreserved category students.

“Coaching and syllabus were not my concerns. I appeared for the NEET exam in 2018 after I completed my HSC in Pichanur Government Higher Secondary School. But I lost the chance to become a doctor by just 6 marks. Later, I joined Narayana Guru Polytechnic college for a diploma. Without a community certificate, I wasn’t eligible to get all the facilities the state assured for the tribal students under the ST reservation. It was hard for me to leave the college within a week. I applied for a community certificate right after I finished my SSLC.” says Sangavi.

It was a “long battle” as her application for a community certificate was rejected five times by the village administration on various grounds.

Coimbatore Collector visits Sangavi. Coimbatore Collector visits Sangavi.

“In our hamlet, nobody completed higher studies so none have community certificate. In order to get the community certificate, either my parents or my relatives should have one. The government provided land without naming our community. So most of our community people don’t have any official document proving that they belong to the Malasar community and lived here for generations. I applied for a community certificate five times but the village administration rejected it all. It became the bigger issue after several local channels and newspapers highlighted it,” she says.

Now, four students from Nanjappanur study in class 10 and 20 others are in middle school. Sangavi expects more families to come forward and enroll their kids in school.

Till two years ago, the 49 families residing in the hamlet had no electricity, roads and street lights. Sangavi used to study under a lantern.

“All the posts and mails would end up in Rottigoundanur post office. Our people used to go there and collect. Nobody considered this place as a village. We didn’t even have a name for our village, it was just a Muniappan Kovil street. During the Covid-19 first wave, volunteers came to our village to provide relief materials. Now we are getting roads and streetlights” adds Sangavi.

It was during this visit when Siva, who was among the volunteers and is now her guardian, met Sangavi. He and his friends supported her dream to become a doctor.

“When we met her at first, she told us that she aspired to study medicine. With the help of samaritans and organizations, we managed to enroll her in a private coaching centre. But, she attended the classes for just four months. Access to the proper network and online classes in Nanjappanur is not possible. Even now, people have to walk a certain distance to get a network. She prepared for the entrance exam with available notes and she secured 202 in her second attempt” says Siva.

Sangavi lost her father, Muniappan, last year after he had a cardiac arrest while working on a farm. She lives with her mother, Vasanthamani, in a thatched house. Sangavi used to wrap all her study materials in plastic to protect them from rain.

On November 5, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, visited Nanjappanur and congratulated Sangavi. Locals said the minister promised them housing units and gas connections.