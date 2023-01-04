Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.

Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar Tuesday held a meeting at the secretariat with department officials to devise the measures that are needed to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

The buses will be operated from Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar bus stand, Tambaram – railway station bus stand and MEPZ Sanatorium, Poonamalle bus stand and Dr MGR Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The government will run special link buses on the above days for commuters to reach the bus stands.

People travelling for the Pongal festival in cars and other vehicles were advised to avoid the Tambaram-Perungalathur and instead travel via Tiruporur-Chengalpet or Sriperumbudur–Chengalpet route.

As many as 12 pre-booking centres are set up across the CMBT, Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and Poonamalle. People can also book their tickets online by visiting the TNSTC website or using their app.

To seek assistance on bus timings and raise any complaints, passengers can dial 94450-14450, 94450-14436 or use the toll-free number 1800 425 6151.

As many as 20 information centres have been set up in bus stands.