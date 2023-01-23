Tamil Nadu Transport Department not doing quality checks at motels, alleges NGO

A Chennai-based NGO has alleged the Tamil Nadu State Transport Department has failed to ensure rules laid by it are followed by motels where buses of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) make a pit stop while ferrying passengers to towns within the state and other neighbouring states.

On its part, the government has responded to the allegations, saying action has been taken against motels found violating rules.

The poor maintenance of motels and how they violate norms laid down by SETC was brought to light by Arappor Iyakkam, which advocates for transparency and accountability in governance. In its complaint to the chief secretary of the Tamil Nadu Transport Department a week ago, the NGO claimed it has been brought to their notice that the motels do not follow rules as they conducted social audits through people who had travelled on SETC buses.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and SETC issue tenders for a year to run and maintain these motels where passengers stop for breaks while travelling. According to tender rules, motels must provide passengers with clean drinking water and free toilet facilities, sell items at MRP in shops they run, give computerised receipts to passengers who consume food or purchase items from them, keep a locked complaint box, and install a board stating they have been approved by SETC.

However, Arappor Iyakkam said they found a gross violation of these rules when their team of volunteers checked some of the motels—the restrooms were unclean, they were charging passengers Rs 5 to Rs 10 for using them, the quality of food was poor and items were being sold at their shops over MRP. The passengers were asked by the NGO to take a photo and send it to them if they find any of these rules not being followed by the motels. Soon, many Twitter users posted photos of buses and motels violating the norms laid down by the SETC.

A list of 13 stops in Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Salem, Vikravandi, Puducherry and others was put out by Arappor with the location urging the government to take action. At one of the stops near a motel, a huge board mentioned that passengers need to pay for using the restroom facility.

‘Trade secrets’

Arappor Iyakkam’s M Radhakrishnan had also sought an RTI reply to list down the number of motels that were provided license by SETC and received a reply that the information cannot be disclosed citing Section 8 (1) (d) of the RTI Act, 2005, as they were trade secrets.

The organisation also sought details like whether SETC has conducted audits in the last two years, and what penalties it has slapped against the violators during this period. It had also asked for the status of the complaints it had received in the last two years. In their second RTI appeal as well, to the above questions, the organisation had received similar responses as the questions were deemed as general.

“If it’s an open tender, the lists of the number of motels accredited by the SETC should be displayed in public. We don’t understand what is the trade secret on that,” Radhakrishan noted.

Government responds

In response to the allegations, K Elangovan, Managing Director, SETC, told indianexpress.com they are taking action against motels found violating the norms laid down by the government.

“Approximately, there are around 30 motels across the state. We carry out an audit before allocating the tender. We have been closely monitoring those and taking action as soon as we receive a complaint from the passengers. Even when we came across a complaint against a motel stating that they are charging a fee from the passenger for using the restroom, our officers visited and conducted an inquiry. The motel manager said they charged the fee only from a group of people who came to participate in a religious event and used the restroom for bathing and other purposes and not from passengers. We are not saying there are no issues, but we are putting our best effort to address them at the earliest,” he added.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar issued a statement, saying the license of a motel in Vikravandi has been cancelled based on the complaints received from passengers.

According to a release from the department, Sivasankar ordered officials to carry out surprise checks after receiving complaints against the motels. When the officials visited the Vels Hotel located on either side of the highway near Vikravandi on Thursday, they found the motel was providing unhygienic food and selling snacks at a higher rate over MRP.

The minister said he has now cancelled the license of the motel. It was also noted that if any discrepancy is found, action will be initiated against the motels accredited by the department.