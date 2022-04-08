scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Tamil Nadu: Trains mows down 3 youths making Instagram reel

An official attached with the Tambaram Railway Police Force said the three were friends and among them, one was a college student.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: April 8, 2022 12:33:13 pm
A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. (Representational)

Three youths aged between 18 and 24 years died Thursday evening after a passenger train from Egmore – Villupuram ran over them near Chengalpattu when they were trying to make an Instagram reel.

“The accident happened 1 to 1.5 km away from a railway gate near Mahindra City. One of the deceased is a college student, another is a daily wage worker. They are aged between 18 and 23 and hail from the same area. We are going through their social media profiles to check if they had uploaded similar videos earlier. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been sent to the Chengalpet Government Hospital. Further inquiry is on,” an officer said.

