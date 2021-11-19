Tamil Nadu to provide free treatment to accident victims for first 48 hours

Accident victims in Tamil Nadu will be given free emergency treatment for two days as part of the government’s new ‘Nammai Kakkum 48’ (saving our lives in 48 hours) scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with the Cabinet ministers and officials at the secretariat on Thursday where he discussed the measures that need to be implemented in the state to improve quality of roads, provide first-aid training to police and other general public and make use of new technologies to prevent accidents.

It was decided during the meeting that the government will form a ‘Road Safety Authority’ comprising experts to improve the overall safety aspects on roadways.

The ‘Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme is applicable not just for the natives of Tamil Nadu but also for visitors. The state will cover up to Rs 1 lakh per person for 81 life-saving procedures. Stalin said 609 hospitals, including government and private ones, have been identified where this scheme will be made available. The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for it. The scheme will be in place for a year in the initial phase and later added to the state health insurance scheme.

The state is set to frame legislation for emergency medical health services as well. The main aspects of the scheme include emergency responses, rescue and resuscitation, damage control surgeries and rehabilitation.

According to a statement, Stalin, during the meeting, had exhorted on the need of bringing down the road accident fatality rate, which now stands at 23.9 per cent per lakh population.