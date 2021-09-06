Tamil Nadu to decide on reopening schools for primary students on September 9

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Sunday said the government would decide upon reopening schools for students of classes I-VIII in the state on September 9.

Addressing the reporters at Tiruchy Collector’s office Anbil said, “Schools have been reopened for classes IX-XII. Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked us to observe the school activities, the impact of Covid-19 among students, teachers for eight days. We are monitoring that. After holding consultations with Chief Minister, a decision (on reopening primary schools) would be made.”

Anbil said due to the Covid-19 scenario, students have been promoted to the next class, and hence in the form bridge course (for 45 days), Class IX students are being oriented on significant components of Class VIII portions.

When asked about the recent infections that were reported in Namakkal, the minister said the district administration randomly conducted the sample tests and that three students were found to be infected with Covid-19 and all of them were immediately admitted to the hospitals and are under observation. He said the classrooms where the students were seated were immediately closed and disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus. “Schools have been instructed to sanitize the classrooms and to conduct the classes for the rest of the classes. Steps would be taken to ensure safety,” Anbil said.

Anbil added that schools have been instructed to function from 9:30 till 3:30 pm but certain schools are extending the closing hours to enhance the skill set of students and there is nothing wrong with that.

Further, Anbil said that staff would be employed in all schools to maintain hygiene.