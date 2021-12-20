Tamil Nadu: TNSTC to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal festival

According to an official release, apart from 6,300 regular buses, around 4,000 special buses will be deployed on each of the three days. (File)

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will run 10,300 buses from the city to various parts of the state from January 11 to 13 during the Pongal festival. A total of 6,468 special buses will be operated from other cities, taking the total number of such buses to 16,768 during the festive period.

The decision to run the special buses was taken at a meeting chaired by state Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan on Monday.

According to an official release, apart from 6,300 regular buses, around 4,000 special buses will be deployed on each of the three days. These buses will operate from five bus termini situated at Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Arignar Anna bus stand (MEPZ) in Tambaram, Poonamalle, and Dr MGR bus stand at Koyembedu.

From Madhavaram, special buses will ply to Ponneri, Gummidipoondi and Uthukkotai via Red Hills. Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram will run via ECR.

Buses bound for Kumbakonam, Thanjavur via Tindivanam, Vikravandi and Panrutti will start from Tambaram (MEPZ) bus terminus. Whereas buses for Vellore, Arni, Arcot, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Seyyaru, Osur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruttani will run from Poonamalle.

The Koyembedu bus terminus will be the starting point for buses to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Nagerkoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Pudukkotai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Tiruvanathapuram and Bengaluru.

The department will also make arrangements for the return journey of the passengers. A total of 10,097 buses will be deployed to help commuters return to the city and 6,612 buses will take commuters to other parts of the state. These buses will operate from January 16 to 18.

Special link bus arrangements will be available from the Koyembedu bus stand to the other four bus stands.

Notably, 11 special advance booking counters have been set up at Koyembedu and Tambaram (MEPZ). Passengers can also book their tickets online at http://www.tnstc.in or from the mobile application of the TNSTC, apart from http://www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com and http://www.busindia.com .

A 24×7 control room has been set up to assist passengers. The latter can dial 9445014450, 9445014436 to raise any complaint. If they are charged more than the fee specified by the department, they can register their complaints at the toll-free number: 1800 425 6151 or 044 2479002.