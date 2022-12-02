Heightened security across TN’s Tiruvannamalai district ahead of Karthigai Deepam festival

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled to take place on December 6.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu visited the district on Thursday to inspect the security measures put in place ahead of the marquee event.

Addressing reporters, DGP Babu said they are taking count of the foreigners and local residents around the Arunachaleswara Temple premises and have identified vulnerable points and beefed up the security.

“There are checkposts at all four entry points of the temple and vehicle-checking is being carried out. We have parking facilities at 52 places. Adequate bus and train facilities are made for the public to participate in the festival,” the DGP said.

Under the Inspector General of Police, four deputy inspectors general (DIG), 27 superintendents of police (SPs) and 12,000 police personnel will be on security duty, DGP Babu said. “We will issue QR code-enabled passes to those who visit the temple to participate in the festival,” he added.

As part of security measures, the police have fitted 500 cameras around the temple premises with face recognition software to identify criminals. The cameras are linked to an app installed on the mobile phones of police officials.

DGP Babu noted that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be issuing passes in consultation with the district administration. People without passes will not be allowed to enter the temple for security reasons, he added.