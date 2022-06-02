Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur district to host 3-day food festival to mark 25th year of formation

The Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department is planning to host a three-day food festival at the HVF ground in Avadi on June 10, 11 and 12. The initiative was taken to commemorate the 25th year of the formation of the Tiruvallur district.

S M Nasar, the state minister for Milk and Dairy development, launched the promotional posters and the flag of the food festival on Wednesday in the presence of MP K Jayakumar, Avadi Corporation Mayor G Udhayakumar and other officials.

Speaking at the event, Nasar said, “The festival will have several food-eating and cooking competitions. Traditional food items of Tamil Nadu and other Indian states will be offered at the event.”

The organisers said close to 150 stalls comprising several varieties of food will be a part of the festival. They are also planning to enter into the record books by attempting to make the tallest falooda ice cream. Under the save food, share food initiative, they plan to provide free food to one lakh beneficiaries for one time and also under the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme, they are planning to collect several kilolitre of used cooking oil and provide them for biodiesel production.

மாண்புமிகு தமிழக முதல்வர் அவர்களின் ஆணைக்கிணங்க, திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டம் உதயமாகி 25 ஆண்டுகள் ஆனதையொட்டி மாபெரும் உணவு திருவிழா வரும் ஜூன் 10, 11 மற்றும் 12 ஆகிய தேதிகளில் ஆவடி HVF மைதானத்தில் நடைபெற உள்ளது. இதற்கான விளம்பர போஸ்டரை வெளியிட்ட போது.. pic.twitter.com/Tm3q2iFggd — S M Nasar (@Avadi_Nasar) June 1, 2022

To attract audiences of several age categories, several cultural events, including dance competitions and debate shows, have been planned by the district administration.