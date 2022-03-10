Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli district administration sponsors air tickets for 21 students to fly to IIT-Madras

As many as 21 bright students of the government higher secondary schools in Tirunelveli reached IIT Madras Wednesday on a flight from Thoothukudi, the entire expense of which was borne by the Tirunelveli district administration, thanks to district collector V Vishnu.

The district administration had planned to conduct a special coaching programme for Class XI students from humble backgrounds to help them crack IIT-JEE. Of the 443 students who participated in the tests, 72 students were chosen for an interview. Of the lot, a total of 21 students (including 13 girls and eight boys) from government higher secondary schools in Tirunelveli were chosen to undergo the training. The faculties of the National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Trichy had started to provide online training since January 19.

The students were taken on a field trip to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant where they were taught about how reactors operate and also briefly about other devices around the plant.

To further expand their horizon of knowledge, the students were provided an opportunity to travel to IIT Madras onboard an Indigo flight from Thoothukudi. Speaking to indianexpress.com, R J Ponniah, coordinator of the training programme, said, “The students were happy and the trip boosted their motivation to clear the entrance tests and join the reputed Institution.”

“They visited the campus, interacted with the students and got to learn about the education system (at IIT Madras). The students are very happy, I have asked them to fill up a feedback form. I remember the meeting our district collector had with the students before their departure where he asked the students what was the farthest they had travelled and only one student said he had gone up to Tiruchirapalli. At that moment our collector said that all the 21 students have to be taken to Chennai and that’s how this whole process happened,” he said.

Ponniah said the students visited Anna Centenary Library and later the Birla Planetarium and enjoyed the aspects inside them like the 3D science theatre, etc. He said the programme was possible only due to the efforts of the collector and the chief education officer MKC Subhashini.

The students would be returning to Tirunelveli Friday morning on a train. The district administration has planned a grand celebration to welcome them.