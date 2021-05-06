Tamil Nadu: Three youths held for attacking wild elephants in Tiruppur

In this screengrab of the viral video, a youth is seen attacking the elephant with a stone. The three youths have been booked under sections 32, 39, and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act. (Screengrab)

The Tiruppur forest officials have booked three youths for attacking and teasing wild elephants in a forest near the Thirumoorthy dam settlement area.

In videos that surfaced on various social media, the three youths could be seen teasing and hurting the elephants with stones and sticks.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ganesh Ram, Assistant Conservator of Forests, said the youths have been booked under sections 32, 39, and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act.

“The incident had taken place on Wednesday morning. Three youths Kalimuthu (25), Selvam (32) and Arun Kumar (30) have been identified. They belong to the tribal community residing inside the forest limits. They usually take their cattle for grazing inside the forest and yesterday they came in contact with the two elephants and a calf. They started to tease the elephants and later attacked them with stones and sticks. They committed this act without realising its seriousness. When the elephant charged towards them, they managed to escape,” he said.

Tiruppur district forest officials have registered a case against three tribal youths under the Wild Life Protection Act for hurting and teasing wild elephants near Thirumoorthy dam settlement area. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YEaGVbkGfk — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 6, 2021

The video of the incident was recorded by one of the youths who later shared it with his friends. The forest officers soon swung into action. They visited the tribal area and registered an FIR against the youths involved in the incident.

Officer Ganesh Ram added that this is the first time such an incident had taken place in this area and they have issued warnings to the residents.