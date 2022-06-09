Tamil Nadu: Three women arrested for killing 45-day-old baby over family dispute

The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested three women for allegedly killing a 45-year-old baby near Arakkonam in the Ranipet district over a family dispute.

The accused have been identified as Thenmozhi (51), her daughter Bharathi (29) and a relative Anu (37). According to the police, Thenmozhi, along with Bharathi, killed the son of her nephew Mano after her plans to take possession of his house did not materialise and Anu was part of the murder conspiracy.

Son of Thenmozhi’s brother, Mano lived a few houses away from Thenmozhi, along with his mother and wife Amsa Nandhini, said the police. For the last couple of years, Thenmozhi and Mano had not been on good terms as he had married from a different caste, added the police.

According to the police, on June 5 early morning, when everyone in Mano’s house was asleep, Thenmozhi and her daughter sneaked into it, took his son and dumped him in a plastic bucket filled with water. When Mano’s wife woke up and searched for the baby, she found him drowned in the bucket near the toilet. The local police were informed and the body was sent for postmortem.

A special team was formed to probe into the case. Based on the evidence, the Arakkonam town police enquired about Thenmozhi, Bharathi and Anu and booked them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). They were arrested on Tuesday, later produced before a court and lodged in Vellore’s prison for women, said the police.