Saturday, November 27, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Three elephants run over by train

🔴 Two calves were among the pachyderms killed by the train coming from Kerala, police said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
Updated: November 27, 2021 8:45:55 am
Their carcasses were found beside the tracks and further details are awaited, police said. (Representational)

Three elephants were run over by a train while they were crossing a railway track near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on Friday night, police said.

Two calves were among the pachyderms killed by the train coming from Kerala, they said.

Their carcasses were found beside the tracks and further details are awaited, police said.

