Tamil Nadu: Three elephants run over by train

Updated: November 27, 2021 8:45:55 am
Three elephants were run over by a train while they were crossing a railway track near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on Friday night, police said.
Two calves were among the pachyderms killed by the train coming from Kerala, they said.
In a terrible incident,three elephants were killed by a moving passenger train in Madikeri range of Coimbatore division last night.Forest officials are investigating. A sad day for us. Heartbreaking. We will work immediately on this to stop these incidents. 🙏
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 27, 2021
Their carcasses were found beside the tracks and further details are awaited, police said.
